Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Up 12.1%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s share price shot up 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 73,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 249,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

