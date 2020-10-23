EnWave (CVE:ENW) Trading Up 1%

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 73,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 132,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and a PE ratio of -22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that EnWave Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnWave (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

