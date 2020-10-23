EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of EOG opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

