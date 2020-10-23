Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NYSE BXS opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

