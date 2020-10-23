Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,475. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

