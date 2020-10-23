Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.95.

NYSE EQR opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

