EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.