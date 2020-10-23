Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $424.40 million, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

