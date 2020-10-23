Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 504.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 5,429,104 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 29.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 770,793 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Euronav by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

