Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 28.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 501,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 88.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. 499,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $916.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.