Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

EXPD opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

