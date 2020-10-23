Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,453 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

XOM stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.