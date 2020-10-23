Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.30. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

