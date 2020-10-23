Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $322.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $315.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

