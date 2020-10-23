Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) versus HomeFed (NASDAQ:HOFD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and HomeFed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.15 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.70 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

HomeFed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fangdd Network Group and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HomeFed beats Fangdd Network Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

