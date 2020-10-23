FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average of $174.92. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

