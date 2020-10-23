Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.