Financial Analysis: Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) versus Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Jernigan Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jernigan Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jernigan Capital has a consensus target price of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Jernigan Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 1.78 $6.25 million $0.32 8.72 Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 8.89 $44.41 million $1.90 9.07

Jernigan Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Jernigan Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 19.12% 7.23% 1.22% Jernigan Capital -89.96% 4.30% 2.17%

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing multi-family and other commercial real estate loans. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

