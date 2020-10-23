Financial Contrast: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marvell Technology Group and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 5 21 0 2.81 Semtech 0 3 11 0 2.79

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $44.68, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 50.67% 3.10% 2.35% Semtech 8.34% 9.25% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 10.19 $1.58 billion $0.32 128.25 Semtech $547.51 million 6.78 $31.87 million $0.91 62.57

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semtech beats Marvell Technology Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products, which comprise Ethernet solutions consisting of Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, embedded communication processors, and Ethernet adapters and controllers. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip (SoC) products, which are integrated into various end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways and voice assistants, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer SoC products and application processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.