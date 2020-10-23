Financial Survey: China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) & Calyxt (OTCMKTS:CLXT)

China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) and Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get China Agri-Business alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Agri-Business and Calyxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A Calyxt 0 5 1 0 2.17

Calyxt has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.98%. Given Calyxt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Profitability

This table compares China Agri-Business and Calyxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A Calyxt -392.49% -77.67% -54.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Calyxt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calyxt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Agri-Business and Calyxt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calyxt $7.30 million 17.32 -$39.61 million ($1.21) -3.15

China Agri-Business has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calyxt.

Volatility & Risk

China Agri-Business has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calyxt has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calyxt beats China Agri-Business on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Agri-Business

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for China Agri-Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Agri-Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.