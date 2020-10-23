Financial Survey: VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) vs. Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cool and VOXX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A VOXX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of VOXX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cool has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOXX International has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and VOXX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% VOXX International -4.93% 0.12% 0.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool and VOXX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $30.39 million 2.30 -$21.02 million N/A N/A VOXX International $394.89 million 0.71 -$26.44 million N/A N/A

Cool has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VOXX International.

Summary

VOXX International beats Cool on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. Cool Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

