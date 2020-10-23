First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$19.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR stock opened at C$14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.75 million. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.4223504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at C$776,475. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total transaction of C$423,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,564,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,295,109.11. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,100.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.