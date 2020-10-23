First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2,345.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after acquiring an additional 955,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after acquiring an additional 495,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

