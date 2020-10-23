FirstBlood (1ST) Price Up 34.2% This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $629.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00034756 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.57 or 0.04632774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00313520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

