FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

