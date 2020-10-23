FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FCFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

