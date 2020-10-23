FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FCFS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

FCFS opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

