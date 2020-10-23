Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.59. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $141.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five Below by 150.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

