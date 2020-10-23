Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.64.

FLXN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $599.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,328,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

