Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $2,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,085,454 shares of company stock valued at $411,926,362. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,599. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

