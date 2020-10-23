Flowchain (FLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,938.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $161,929.46 and $131,938.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00034756 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.57 or 0.04632774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00313520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

