Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives GBX 9,345 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,345 ($122.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £128.60 ($168.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is £122.88 and its 200 day moving average is £110.39. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a twelve month high of £135.35 ($176.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.