Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,331 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

