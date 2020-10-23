Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Trading Up 18.6%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s stock price was up 18.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

About Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

