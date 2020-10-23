Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,250.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.0870947 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$1,180,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$758,546.76. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,820. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

