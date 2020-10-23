Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of FBHS opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

