FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox is expected to benefit from the growing demand for live programming. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in 2020. The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Moreover, increasing affiliate-fee revenues are expected to drive the top line. However, decline in the local advertising market as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Further, stiff competition from cable networks and digital sports and news content providers like Facebook, Twitter and ESPN+ for ad dollars is a concern. Additionally, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits. Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get FOX alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in FOX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FOX by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.