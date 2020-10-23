Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has $190.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.63.

FNV opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.00. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

