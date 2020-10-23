Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

NYSE FCX opened at $18.35 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.31.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

