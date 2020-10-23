Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.39 ($60.46).

FRE opened at €33.87 ($39.85) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.56.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

