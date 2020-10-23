Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

