Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $782.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.