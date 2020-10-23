Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $782.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.