Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGT. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

FLGT opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $781.77 million, a PE ratio of 294.61 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450,599 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

