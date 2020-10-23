FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $33.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $32.45. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $257.60 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.