FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $27.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $13,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

