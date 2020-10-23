FY2021 Earnings Forecast for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Issued By Northcoast Research

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.46.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

