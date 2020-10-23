FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Boosted by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9,250.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total value of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$1,180,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$758,546.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

