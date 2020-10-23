Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.86.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

