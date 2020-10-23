GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in GCI Liberty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

